BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

BEO Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

