Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:BIG opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $6,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 327,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

