Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.17). 961,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 343,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.05).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.56.

About Big Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.