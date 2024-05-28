Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $287.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

