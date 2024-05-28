Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $12.76 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $36,103.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00029654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

