BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,506.00

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.23) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.21), with a volume of 35829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,490 ($19.03).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,354.15. The company has a market capitalization of £708.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,191.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -6,176.47%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

