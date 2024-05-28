BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on June 28th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
BRWM stock opened at GBX 597.16 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 568.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.02 and a beta of 1.09. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 490 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 644 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,648.05). 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.
