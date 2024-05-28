Blur Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $35.92 million and $73.39 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,633,242,141.1244292 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.42758524 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $79,346,977.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

