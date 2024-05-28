BNB Price Tops $598.77 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. BNB has a market cap of $88.37 billion and $1.92 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $598.77 or 0.00880298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,580 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,613.10351253. The last known price of BNB is 596.75644612 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2169 active market(s) with $1,809,822,469.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
