BNB Price Tops $598.77 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. BNB has a market cap of $88.37 billion and $1.92 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $598.77 or 0.00880298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get BNB alerts:

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,580 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,613.10351253. The last known price of BNB is 596.75644612 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2169 active market(s) with $1,809,822,469.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.