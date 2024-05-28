BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.03).

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.51) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 10th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

BP Announces Dividend

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 483 ($6.17) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,123.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($475.40). Insiders have bought a total of 82 shares of company stock valued at $42,104 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.