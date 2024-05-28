Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Critical Analysis

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Brand Engagement Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.25 billion 4.70 $1.37 billion $12.04 11.64 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 1,096.98 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 40.38% -186.09% 7.49% Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 8 1 2.77 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

