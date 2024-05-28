BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.42

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 30884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightView Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

