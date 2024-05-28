Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 92034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

