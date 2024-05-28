Britvic plc (BVIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50 on July 5th

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 992.24 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,970.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($9.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,025 ($13.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 873.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 861.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.28) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.49) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

