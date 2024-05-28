Brokers Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.