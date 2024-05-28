Brokers Issue Forecasts for Innodata Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOD)

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Innodata in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innodata’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

INOD stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $372.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

