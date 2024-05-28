Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
Shares of SOTK opened at $4.80 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.