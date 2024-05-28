Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of SOTK opened at $4.80 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.57% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

