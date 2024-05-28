Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.56. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$44.26 and a one year high of C$76.63. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

