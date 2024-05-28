Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

