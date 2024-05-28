Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,911 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:WRK opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

