Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

