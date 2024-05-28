Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $208.50 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,637 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,716. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

