Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.32

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 85716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

