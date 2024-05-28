Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,992 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

