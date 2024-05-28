Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,425 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

