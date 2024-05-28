Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

