Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after buying an additional 318,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 74,693 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.