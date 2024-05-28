Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 21,387 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,062,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

