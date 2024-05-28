Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 63,929 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,726 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

