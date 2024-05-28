Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

