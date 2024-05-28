Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 6.96% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NUHY stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.