Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

