Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.