Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 4.04% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 778,342 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CGMU stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

