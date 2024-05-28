Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day moving average is $260.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

