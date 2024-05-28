Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 25 LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

