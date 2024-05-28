Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $435.57 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.29. The company has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

