Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

