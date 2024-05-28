Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,713 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.