Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,480,000 after buying an additional 68,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,105,191 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

