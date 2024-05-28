Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 56,337 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,337 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.