Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $531,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,997,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

