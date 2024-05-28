Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.18 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.