Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.