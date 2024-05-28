Cardano Price Reaches $0.46 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.31 billion and $441.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.90 or 0.05707117 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00054470 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011323 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015973 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017744 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012679 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,694,876,911 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
