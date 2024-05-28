Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.