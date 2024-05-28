CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $310.23 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $310.23 million and approximately $349,381.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,806.78 or 0.99935948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011740 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00114909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,216,099 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.32008039 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $391,327.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

