Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CNC opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

