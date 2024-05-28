Cerillion Plc (CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on June 21st

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £442.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,125.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,536.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,507.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 980 ($12.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.46).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.39) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.58) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

