Chemed Co. (CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 18th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $555.37 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

